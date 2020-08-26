Contact

1562146093088
1452599005378
1452599028110
1542015885933

Search our Archive

BREAKING: Reports suggest Kilkenny's Phil Hogan set to resign as EU Commissioner

BREAKING: Reports suggest Kilkenny's Phil Hogan set to resign as EU Commissioner

Phil Hogan

Reporter:

Sam Matthews

Kilkenny man Phil Hogan looks set to resign his post as EU Commissioner for Trade this evening.

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheal Martin had said he did not agree with Commissioner Hogan's assertion in his account that he had not breached any guidelines, but said “he has performed well as a Commissioner”.

Earlier, the Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said the Government had lost confidence in Mr Hogan because of the lack of immediate transparency and communication from him. Other ministers, including health mininster Stephen Donnelly, expressed concern that the golf dinner event in Clifden had eroded the public's confidence in Covid safety measures.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Clare Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from ClareLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Clare Live, Clare's People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Clare with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261