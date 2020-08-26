BREAKING: Reports suggest Kilkenny's Phil Hogan set to resign as EU Commissioner

Kilkenny man Phil Hogan looks set to resign his post as EU Commissioner for Trade this evening.

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheal Martin had said he did not agree with Commissioner Hogan's assertion in his account that he had not breached any guidelines, but said “he has performed well as a Commissioner”.

Earlier, the Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said the Government had lost confidence in Mr Hogan because of the lack of immediate transparency and communication from him. Other ministers, including health mininster Stephen Donnelly, expressed concern that the golf dinner event in Clifden had eroded the public's confidence in Covid safety measures.