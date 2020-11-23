New Covid cases recorded in Leitrim and surrounding counties

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on November 22

The county has recorded 21 cases in the last 14 days as of midnight on November 9 to November 22.

This equates to a 65.5 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population. Leitrim no longer has the lowest incidence rate but is now the sixth lowest in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - less than 5 new cases with an incidence rate of 95.8 and 73 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 13 new cases, an incidence rate of 227.4, the highest in the country and 362 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 158 (the fourth highest in the country) and 102 cases.

In Sligo there are 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 76.3 and 50 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In total there have been 264 cases in Leitrim since recording began.

In Longford there are less than 5 new cases recorded today giving it a 97.9 incidence rate and a total of 40 cases in the last fortnight.