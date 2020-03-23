Contact

N18 Tunnel closed followed 'incident' with a truck

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

A PART of the Limerick tunnel was closed due to an over-height vehicle this Monday morning. 

The incident, involving a truck, occurred after 8am. 

The north bore had to be closed due to the incident, but has since reopened, AA Roadwatch said.

