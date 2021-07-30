Donegal Co Council to establish project team to deal with its mica houses

Donegal County Council is to establish a project team to manage and deliver the necessary programme of remedial works for at least 1,000 mica affected council houses.

In an update report to this afternoon's online Housing and Corporate Strategic Policy Committee meeting members were told that the council has identified 1,000 houses that have defective blocks.

The report stated that this has been established through visual inspections with houses exhibiting cracking consistent with the use of defective blocks.

It added: "In the absence of testing each house, the council cannot say definitively the overall number of houses that will require remedial works.

"It is expected that the number will rise as some houses may not yet be exhibiting signs of deterioration consistent with the use of defective blocks.

"Because of the scale of the work involved, it is intended to establish a dedicated project team to manage and deliver the necessary programme of works.

"There are significant logistical challenges. A recruitment process is underway across a range of different grades from which staff will be selected for the work.

"It is intended that the staff assigned will include the appropriate skill mix and expertise to carry out all the relevant work tasks such as preparing a project plan for works to all houses, assessing the house condition, preparing and designing the appropriate remedial options/works, tendering and overseeing the works on site and tenant liaison to include planning arrangements for alternative accommodation and supporting tenants through the process while works are ongoing."

The meeting was also told that the council has commenced the testing and assessment process, similar to the scheme for private houses, on a number of vacant houses.

The process involves a range of steps including the taking of core samples from external walls, submission of the samples to the laboratories for testing, the preparation of building condition assessments and the preparation of remedial works plans.

An application for funding will be submitted to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage shortly.

"The experience and learning from this process will inform the approach to the preparation of multi-annual programmes of remedial works to council houses which the project team will advance.

In relation to the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme the meeting learned that the council is continuing to administer the existing Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme for private houses on behalf of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The current situation with regard to applications is:

Stage 1:

Applications Received. 393

Applications Approved: 276

Applications being assessed or awaiting further information: 117



Stage 2:

Applications Received. 48

Applications Approved: 28

Applications being assessed or awaiting further information: 20