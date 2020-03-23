Kilkenny star lays down unique 'hurling challenge'

Contact
As cabin fever starts to set in for children and teenagers off school, and adults working from home because of coronavirus restrictions, one Kilkenny All-Star hurler has come to our aid!
Bored? The take up the 'hurley & toilet roll' challenge!
TJ Reid has come up with the idea and started the ball (toilet roll?) rolling! It's a challenge for you and one to pass on (over the internet) to your friends.
Let's get the competition going.
How does it work? In the words of the hurler himself: "See how many times you can roll lift toilet paper in 30 seconds."
TJ got 22!
Bored at home hurl & toilet roll challenge. See how many times you can roll lift toilet paper in 30 seconds I got 22 Compete with your friends, siblings or parents then nominate two others. Be sure to tag me in I nominate @joeyholden02 and @PadraigWalsh92 pic.twitter.com/esJOJKztiI— TJ Reid (@_tjreid) March 18, 2020
The next step: "Compete with your friends, siblings or parents then nominate two others." TJ has nominated fellow hurlers Joey Holden and Padraig Walsh.
Over to you. What will you score and who will you challenge?
Remember to post your video and results to Twitter and tag TJ!
