BREAKING: 2020 Olympics in Tokyo to be deferred

Contact
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be postponed until 2021 due to Covid-19 fears.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has proposed a one-year postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in a teleconference with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, NHK News reported.
Until recently, organisers were firm in their belief that the Olympic games would not be postponed as athletes across the world have been rigorously training for this years games.
The United States Olympic Committee,the British Olympic Association, and the Olympic Committees in Germany, Australia, Brazil and Norway all called for a postponement of the games as health and safety concerns of their athletes began to arise.
The games were originally scheduled to take place from Friday July 24 until Sunday August 9 2020.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.